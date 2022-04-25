Shikhar Dhawan becomes second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve incredible milestone of 6,000 runs in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan became only the second batter after Virat Kohli to complete the milestone of 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan achieved the elusive feat in his side Punjab Kings (PBKS)' clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 25).

Dhawan was just two runs away from reaching the 6,000-run mark with 5998 runs from 201 matches at an average of over 34 ahead of the game against CSK. He went on to achieve the feat in the very first over of Punjab Kings' innings after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Dhawan, who has been one of the most prolific run-getters in the IPL over the years, beat the likes of Rohit Sharma (5764) and David Warner (5668) in the race to become the second batter to scale Mount.6k after Kohli, who is the leading run-getter of all time in IPL history with 6402 runs to his name in 215 matches at an average of over 36.

Most runs in IPL history:

Virat Kohli - 6402

Shikhar Dhawan - 6024*

Rohit Sharma - 5764

David Warner - 5668

Suresh Raina - 5528

Dhawan was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction this year where he was picked up by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million). He has once again been among the runs for his new team this season and has already crossed the 250-run mark for Punjab Kings in their first eight matches.

The left-hand opener has been providing good starts to his team at the top with skipper Mayank Agarwal. On Monday, after completing the milestone of 6,000 runs in IPL, Dhawan went on to notch up a half-century against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan completed his fifty off just 37 balls to help his team steady the ship after losing Agarwal cheaply on 18 off 21 balls. He combined with Bhanuka Rajapaksa to add a brilliant stand for the second wicket and set the stage for a big total for his team.