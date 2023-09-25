'He was in total control': Aakash Chopra lauds 'brilliant' Shreyas Iyer after his 105 vs Australia

Team India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) in the second and penultimate ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday (September 24) in Mohali. Being asked to bat first, India rode on centuries from Shubman Gill (104), Shreyas Iyer (105), stand-in captain KL Rahul's 52 and Suryakumar Yadav's 72 propelled the Men in Blue to 399/5. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs after a rain break revised the target to 317 in 33 overs.

With this win, India are set to enter the forthcoming ODI World Cup, at home, as the No. 1 ranked side in the format. Their preparations are going great with the middle-order looking in good form whereas regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will also join the squad for the third ODI. There were concerns over Shreyas Iyer -- who returned to international cricket after a long injury layoff during Asia Cup 2023 -- also booked his CWC spot with a fine 105 on Sunday evening.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra lauded Iyer for his fluent knock, laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes at 116.67. "He was under pressure. But the team was convinced that Shreyas is our main player and we are going to stick with him. The way he hit a shot over covers at the start and then played those drives, he was brilliant. He was in total control."

"It was not like there were edges or catches were being dropped. There was nothing of that sort. He batted very well. For some time at the start, it seemed like Shreyas Iyer was Shubman Gill and Shubman Gill is Shreyas Iyer, who is coming back from injury," Chopra opined.

Further, Chopra was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav following his belligerent 37-ball 72, including 6 fours and equal number of sixes at 194.59. "I am not going to call him Suryakumar Yadav, but Sixer Kumar Yadav. He hits so many sixes. Everyone was saying, go Green. He said we need to go Green near the boundary line. It was an amazing innings. He is a 360-degree player and has validated the management’s decision to back him for the World Cup. This is something to admire," added Chopra.

A lot of questions have also been raised on Surya's CWC spot. While he is the final 15, his form remained a cause of concern for Team India. With two successive fifties in the ongoing Australia series, he has also cemented his position and will look to score a big in the final ODI.

