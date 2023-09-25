Shreyas Iyer 'thanks himself' for century in Indore ODI against Australia

Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in India's squad for the World Cup led to some eyebrows being raised as the batter had not played in the Asia Cup due to 'back spasms' despite returning from an injury. The BCCI, however, continued to show faith in the batsman and Iyer repaid it with a brilliant century in the second ODI against Australia in Indore.

Batting at number three, Iyer smashed 105 off just 90 balls while adding 200 runs with Shubman Gill for the second wicket as India amassed 399/5 in 50 overs - their highest score in ODIs against Australia. Speaking about his performance, Iyer said that he always believed in his abilities and would thank himself for the innings.

“It was definitely a roller coaster ride. I would like to thank myself, to be honest. For believing in my abilities and mindset at that point of time. I was feeling a bit lonely but thanks to my physios, my trainers, my family they backed me, grateful to have them around,” Iyer told reporters after his Player-of-the-Match innings.

“I was desperate to come back and come back strong. I was waiting to convert the starts which I got in the previous games. Today I got the opportunity, I am grateful,” said Iyer.

“To be honest I was not doubting my abilities because I knew I was batting brilliantly in the nets, also the start I got against Pakistan. Just a matter of one inning and I knew it was around the corner, thankfully I was able to execute,” he added.

Iyer, notably, is coming off a long injury layoff and rates his hundred - third in ODIs - as one of the finest innings so far.

“It was one of my finest innings, especially coming out of an injury. I was eagerly waiting to come back and perform for the team. All these game we are getting before the World Cup, it is a good platform for us, especially me as I have not got a lot of games under my belt," he said.

India lead the three-match series 2-0 and the third ODI will be played on September 27 in Rajkot.

