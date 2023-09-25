Had to cancel Dubai trip before ODI World Cup due to Indian visa delay, says PCB

Pakistan cricket team had hoped to travel to Dubai ahead of arriving in India for the ODI World Cup which starts next month on October 5. The plan took a hit as the External Affairs Ministry of India is yet to give clearance to the Pakistan team.

Speaking to WION, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson talked about that issue and said that they now plan to fly directly to Hyderabad on September 27. The new plan, however, is also subject to getting Indian visas.

“We had planned 2 days in Dubai on 25 and 26 before flying for Hyderabad. However, due to an Indian visa delay, we had to cancel our team bonding sessions in Dubai and now plan B is to fly directly on 27 to Hyderabad (via connecting flight from Dubai). But this again is subject to an Indian visa,” said the PCB spokesperson.

The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other amid the political tensions. The same were visible during the recently concluded Asia Cup during which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to not play in Pakistan, the hosts of the regional tournament.

The Asia Cup was finally played with Sri Lanka as co-host and India playing all of their matches in the island country. India eventually won the tournament but Pakistan were not able to reach the final despite being ranked number one in the ICC ODI team rankings.

The Men in Green suffered another blow in the tournament when their premium pace bowler Naseem Shah got injured in the Super Four game against India. The PCB had earlier said that the injury isn't serious but the bowler has subsequently been ruled out of the quadrennial tournament.

Pakistan have named Hasan Ali as Naseem's replacement in the World Cup squad.

