Virender Sehwag not IMPRESSED with Shubman Gill despite century in Indore ODI vs Australia | Know Why

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was not impressed with the way Shubman Gill gave away his wicket in second ODI against Australia on September 24 in Indore. Gill, who scored 104, got out in 35th over of the innings as India plundered their way to 399/5 in 50 overs.

Sehwag, however, was of opinion that Gill missed out on a bigger score. The former India opener, who has a double hundred to his name at the same venue, said he could have scored even 200 today (match day).

“He missed out last time but ensured that he got his hundred today, but I would still say that the form he is in he should have scored 160 or 180. He is now of just 25. Had he scored 200 today then he wouldn't have become tired and could have fielded as well. At 30, he would have found it difficult because he wouldn't have recovered. So it is better to score big runs now,” Sehwag said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.

“When you are in form and you are scoring runs then don't throw your wicket away. When he got out, there were 18 overs still remaining. Had he played for 9-10 overs more he could have completed his second double hundred. Rohit Sharma scored three double hundreds. He had the opportunity today. A 200 has been scored at this venue by a player named Sehwag, because it is that sort of a track,” he added.

Notably, Gill is in stellar form this year, having scored 1230 runs this calendar year in 20 matches and has five fifties to go with his five centuries.

As for the match, Shreyas Iyer also scored a brilliant century (105) while skipper KL Rahul (52) and Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out) provided late charges to India.

Australian innings was marred by rain and they got a revised target of 317 in 33 over but got all out for 217 in 28.2 overs, losing by 99 runs. For India, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each.

India now lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 with the third ODI scheduled to be played o September 27.

