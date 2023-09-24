Shubman Gill breaks THESE records with century against Australia in Indore

India's opening batsman Shubman Gill continues to have a stellar 2023 with another century to his name. Gill scored a fantastic 104 off 97 balls in the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday, September 24 - his fifth in the ongoing year. With the century, Gill has broken several records and here's a look at all of them:

Equals record of most centuries at home (4) in a single calendar year. The record was previously held by Australia's Ricky Ponting who had hit four centuries at home in 2007 and Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas who had achieved the feat in 1982.

Gill now has most centuries at home (4) in a single calendar year for an Indian. He broke the previous record of three centuries at home in a single calendar year by an Indian which was held by Sachin Tendulkar (1996) and Virat Kohli (2017), and Rohit Sharma (2017).

Gill also became the fourth batter to score 800 runs or more (802) at home in a single calendar year in ODIs. He also pipped Sachin Tendulkar's 783 in 2007 and Virat Kohli's 716 runs in 2013 for most runs at home in one calendar year. Tendulkar, however, continues to be on the second spot with 957 runs in 1996 with New Zealand's Martin Guptill at top having scored 973 runs in 2015. With nine games of ODI World Cup which is being held in India and one more ODI to go vs Australia, he's well placed to break the record.

Gill also has 1200+ runs this calendar year in 20 matches and has five fifties to go with his five centuries. Thanks to his partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who himself scored a brilliant century, India, by the time this report was written, were on top of Australia in Indore with 345 runs on board for four wickets in 45 overs only and five more overs to go.

