Here's why India's Jasprit Bumrah isn't playing second ODI against Australia in Indore

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday, September 24 but will join the squad for the third and final ODI of the series in Rajkot. The information was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their X account ahead of the second ODI.

"Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," read the BCCI's post on Bumrah's availability.

India have included Prasidh Krishna in the Playing XI as informed by stand-in skipper KL Rahul. No other changes have been made to the side apart from Krishna taking Bumrah's place as India aim to win the series after winning the first ODI by five wickets in Mohali.

As for Australia, Steve Smith came out for the toss as their regular skipper Pat Cummins decided to sit out of the Indore ODI. Notably, Cummins made a comeback to the side in the first ODI after suffering injury in Ashes series. Apart from him, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also did not feature in Australia's final XI which saw three changes in total.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was also left out from the team as Australia included Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood and handed a debut fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

It would be interesting to see how Australia will fare in the second ODI game as they aim to iron out the creases in their side ahead of the ODI World Cup next month. The Kangaroos also are dealing with injury to Travis Head, their main top-order batsman, and looking for a replacement in currently ongoing series.

