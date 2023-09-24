KL Rahul says all questions about fitness answered with Asia Cup performance

India's stand-in skipper for first two Australia ODIs KL Rahul has said that his performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup and first ODI against Australia has answered all questions about his fitness. Notably, Rahul made a comeback to the team from an IPL injury at the Asia Cup.

The batsman also had the gloves duties and performed well including a century against Pakistan in Super Four stage at the regional tournament. Rahul's form surely has given a lot of relief to India which were facing a lot of heat for including Rahul for a big tournament right after coming from an injury.

“Everyone has seen me playing in the Asia Cup, I played all the games in the Super Fours. I kept 50 overs, batted and scored runs as well, so I think that question is answered for everyone who were concerned about my fitness. Hopefully, I'll carry on in the same way with a big two months coming up with the World Cup and the Australia series,” Rahul was quoted in a report by India Today.

“I knew when I would return to the side, I'd have to keep wickets and bat. The physical challenges are a lot more compared to when I am only batting. I knew this, so I worked very hard on my fitness. As cricketers, we know the challenges that we will have to face on the field and we try to replicate that at training and practice sessions," he said.

Talking about the extra responsibility of captaining the side and keeping in the ODIs against Australia, Rahul said it gives him a lot of confidence.

"They keep giving me more responsibilities, which shows that they believe and trust in my abilities. It gives me a lot of confidence and I also enjoy taking responsibility. It makes life and playing cricket a lot more fun,” he said.

India currently lead three-match ODI series against Australia 1-0 after winning the first ODI. Rahul had also scored an unbeaten 50 in the first game.



