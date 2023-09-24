WATCH: Bangladesh bowler runs out New Zealand's Ish Sodhi at non-striker end before calling him back

Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud ran New Zealander Ish Sodhi out at the non-striker's end during the second ODI between the two teams in Mirpur on Saturday, September 23. Litton Das, the skipper of host team, however, decided to withdraw the appeal and called Sodhi back on the crease.

The incident happened in the 46th over of New Zealand batting and Sodhi was batting on 17 at the time. The leg-spinner went on to score 35 runs in the end as the Blackcaps posted modest 254 on a slow and turning pitch. The decision from Bangladesh to call Sodhi although won a lot hearts and even Sodhi hugged the bowler in the end. Have a look at the video here:

Ish Sodhi was run out at the non strikers end by Hasan Mahmud. The third umpire checked and gave OUT! But when Sodhi started walking out, skipper Litton Das and Hasan Mahmud called him back again. What a beautiful scene! Lovely spirit of the game. The hug at the end was wonderful… pic.twitter.com/GvrpjXcJwB — SportsTattoo Media (@thesportstattoo) September 23, 2023 ×

As for the match, nothing went Bangladesh's way as they failed to chase 255. New Zealand's Sodhi was the chief destroyer of Bangladesh innings, taking his maiden five-for in ODI cricket while finishing with the figures of 6/39.

Batting first, Tom Blundell top scored for the Kiwis with 68 while Henry Nicholls scored 49. Sodhi's 35 were the third highest for New Zealand as their batmen found it hard to score on a typical sub-continent pitch. For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan took two-wickets each.

Bangladesh lost the first wicket early but returning batsman Tamim Iqbal scored 44 while trying to give some base to the chase but Sodhi had other plans. The leggie ran through the batting order as Bangladesh collapsed from 60/1 to 167 all out. Apart from Tamim, Mahmudullah also scored 49 on his return to the side.

Ish Sodhi was rightfully adjudged Player of the Match for his 35 runs and 6/39 bowling figures. New Zealand now lead the three-match series 1-0 after the first match was washed away. The third and final game of the series will be played on September 26 before both the team fly to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

