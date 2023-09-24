New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi credits change in run-up for match-winning performance against Bangladesh

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi produced most satisfying performance of his career which included a maiden five-wicket haul as he claimed a six-for in his team's win over Bangladesh in second ODI. The performance came at the right time with ODI World Cup just around the corner.

"The most satisfying wicket actually was the fifth wicket," Sodhi said after the match. "Not necessarily because it was five wickets but I worked really hard on my run-up to bowl a fraction quicker compared to a year or two ago. That was the type of delivery that I was working hard towards. It was really pleasing to see that it got me a wicket."

Speaking on if he has changed in his bowling to be be more successful, Sodhi said he try to get more skiddy.

"A lot of the really successful new-age legspinners are a lot shorter than what I am. They get the ball to skid to keep the stumps in play all the time. I thought that the bounce could play against me sometimes. One, they don't actually hit the stumps.

"Sometimes on slow wickets, I can sit in the wickets a little bit more. I was trying to add the skiddy sort of nature to my game by changing my run-up a year ago. Certainly not trying to neglect my height as well. I am trying to use it as much as I can," he said.

Talking about his performance, the spinner definitely liked it and hoped for more such performance in the coming years.

"It is great to be in the company [of bowlers taking six-fors in ODIs]. I can hopefully produce some match-winning performances for New Zealand in the coming years," he said.

In the match, New Zealand batted first on a slow and turning pitch, scoring 254. Thanks for Sodhi's 6/39, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got all out for 168, losing the game by 86 runs.

