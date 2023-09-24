India crush Australia by 99 runs in record-setting Indore tie, win ODI series

The Indian Team continued to dominate at home as they crushed Australia by 99 runs in a rain-hit match to win the second ODI in Indore on Sunday. With this win, they clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0. Twin tons from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and a stunning comeback by all-rounders in the second innings propelled India to a massive victory.

Asked to bat first, the Indian batters took on the challenge and went berserk on the flat Indore surface. After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, returning Shreyas Iyer and the man in form, Shubman Gill stitched a 200-run-stand for the second wicket.

While Iyer notched up his third ODI hundred – his first since returning to the Indian Team following an extended injury layoff, Gill completed his fifth ODI century this year, fourth in India in 2023 – a record in itself.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan also contributed with handy knocks, with Rahul completing his fifty, but it was Suryakumar Yadav, who hogged all the limelight till the end. His four sixes off four balls to Cameron Green brought the crowd to its feet, as he also scored his back-to-back fifty in this series.

Scoring 72 off 37 balls, including hitting six sixes and as many fours, SKY propelled India to register its highest ODI total (399 for 5) against Australia in this format.

In reply, Australia got off to a worst-possible start, losing opener Matthew Short and their best batter, Steve Smith, off successive balls in the second over. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne tried saving the sinking ship, but both lost the plot when play resumed following a halt due to rain.

Ravi Ashwin, brought back to the side at the last minute, dismissed three batters in two overs to put Australia on the mat. His partner-in-crime, Ravindra Jadeja, also contributed with a couple of wickets before it all fell on the tail.

Sean Abbott, a force to reckon with the bat in hand, scored a stunning fifty of just 29 balls to keep Australia in the game. Shami, who picked five wickets in the previous tie, removed Josh Hazlewood and broke the stand.

Jadeja completed the formalities as India won the clash by 99 runs (DLS Method).

