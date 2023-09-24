Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer hit tons in Indore as India register their highest score against Australia in ODIs

Twin centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and a successive ODI fifty by Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to their highest inning total against Australia in this format – 399 for five. The second ODI in Indore witnessed several records getting broken, with opener Gill surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on an elite list. With India already leading 1-0 in the three-match series, this total will work as an extra cushion for them to gain an advantage and go for the series win.

Asked to bat first, India made light work of the second-string Aussie bowling line-up, with Gill being the aggressor. Josh Hazlewood’s first ODI in India in the lead-up to the World Cup saw him breaking the opening stand, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad on just eight. What followed next brought the Australian Team to their knees.

With all to play for, given what was at stake, Shreyas Iyer took the onus on himself and attacked from the word go. His exploits were enough to keep the visitors at bay, as alongside Gill, the pair stitched a 200-run stand.

While Iyer completed his third ODI hundred, his first since returning to the setup following a lengthy injury layoff, Gill, the batter on song, struck his fourth hundred in India this calendar year, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list. With this, Gill also completed his fifth ODI century in 2023.

After Australia managed to pick their wickets, Captain KL Rahul and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan carried forward the momentum. Kishan scored a quickfire 31 off 18 balls before falling to Adam Zampa.

Time for SKY to shine

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s best T20I batter, has come off brilliant with the bat in this ongoing ODI series, hitting two back-to-back fifties. While the one in Mohali helped India chase the target with five wickets in hand, this one in Indore broke all the shackles and narratives of him being unable to deliver in the 50-over format.

Against Cameron Green during the fag end of the innings, SKY produced his best hitting, smashing him for four consecutive sixes.

Although KL Rahul departed after making an impressive 52 off 38 balls, SKY stood till the end, helping India surpass their previous-best total of 383 against the Oz in ODIs.

With 72 from 37 balls, including six sixes and as many fours, Suryakumar helped India score a massive 399 for five in 50 overs.

