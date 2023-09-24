Marcus Rashford escapes unhurt in late-night car accident following Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Burnley

Manchester United’s star forward Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt in an unfortunate late-night car accident following the Burnley game on Saturday. The England international is said to have not sustained any injuries, while his white Rolls Royce got damaged in the crash. Per several reports emerging from the UK, United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, reached the scene on time and helped Rashford get out unhurt.

The incident happened when Rashford left Manchester United’s Carrington training ground for his home in his car.

In the videos and photos surfacing online, Rashford’s car first hit the lamppost before jamming into another a few yards forward. The police also reached the accident scene on time and did their usual investigation without making any arrests and letting go of Rashford.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United ended their three-match losing streak with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League. Still hanging at the eighth position on the points table, United had a shaky start to the season with four losses in their first seven matches.

Bruno Fernandes' stunning strike just before halftime saw United open their account against Burnley. The Red Devils managed to maintain the lead and won the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag said this win will overturn United’s fortune this season.

"This is only one win, but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight - a real good spirit in the dressing room," said Ten Hag. "What we have seen is when you have to defend with 11 and do it together, it is very difficult to play against this Manchester United."

Meanwhile, Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, September 27, and then again three days later in the Premier League.

The left-winger Rashford, in 245 appearances in the Premier League, has scored 77 goals, assisting 38 times.

This season, he would be United’s go-to-forward in the absence of several first-team players.

