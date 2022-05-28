'He should just pack his bat into his bag': Michael Vaughan has an interesting advice for Virat Kohli

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Virat Kohli needs to take a bit of break from cricket in order to regain his lost form. Kohli scored just 321 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s Indian Premier League at a disappointing average of 22.73 with two half centuries and three golden ducks.

“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted, he seemed to get a hundred. It's a career, isn't it? You don't go through your whole career where everything is so easy.”

“He just needs a breather. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again," Vaughan said during his interaction with Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also said that he believes that this is just a lean patch for Kohli, and he needs to take a bit of rest in order to sort out his mental block before picking up the bat once again.

"It is just that little bit harder at the minute and he has got to work so hard to get back into form. But I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don't know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up,” he added.