'He has more shots than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma' - Gautam Gambhir makes BOLD claim on Team India star

Match 53 of the IPL 2021 edition saw the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday evening (October 7). In what was the last league stage game for both the sides, the Rahul-led Punjab franchise thrashed CSK by 6 wickets, and 7 overs to spare, to sign off on a high.

At the time of the win, Punjab was still mathematically alive in the playoffs race, but have now officially bowed out of the current edition (post KKR's massive win over RR) with 12 points under their belt. Captain Rahul stood tall in PBKS' memorable win over CSK (who are set to now enter the playoffs), where he led from the front to finish off the 135-run chase in style. The stylish right-hander -- who has been in sublime form for Team India since the England ODIs early this year -- smashed a 42-ball 98*, laced with eight sixes and seven boundaries.

Seeing his range of strokes, ability to clear the ropes courtesy proper cricketing shots and to score in all parts of the ground, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has made a bold claim on Rahul.

“If you can bat like this, why don’t you bat like this? He probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I am not saying it just because I have seen KL Rahul doing it today, he just has it. He has got more shots than anyone else in India. And he showed that again,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 14, with 626 runs in 13 innings at an average of 62.60 and strike-rate of 138.80. While his franchise PBKS' campaign has ended, he will look to carry on in a similar stead as India gear up for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, from October 17.