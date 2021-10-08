IPL 2021: How MS Dhoni prompted Deepak Chahar to prepone his proposal plan for his beloved Jaya Bhardwaj

Match 53 of the IPL 2021 edition saw the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday (October 7) afternoon. The Dhoni-led Yellow Army were thrashed by PBKS by 6 wickets, with 7 overs to spare, as KL Rahul's 98* (off 42 balls) led Punjab to finish off their season on a high.

While CSK are sure to be in the playoffs despite the setback versus Punjab, and having now lost three games on the trot, Dhoni & Co. have lots to ponder upon if they have to win their fourth championship this season. One of their main bowlers Deepak Chahar also had an off day, conceding 48 runs in 4 overs without a wicket. However, the 29-year-old still made heads turn post the proceedings in Dubai by proposing to his long-time girlfriend in one of the most adorable fashions in the stands. Here's the video:

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the CSK pacer Deepak was initially planning the proposal act during the playoffs of the ongoing season. However, he was made to prepone his plans courtesy his captain Dhoni.

The report further claims that the fast-bowling all-rounder had consulted Dhoni, with the initial plan of proposing his ladylove during the final round of IPL 14. Nonetheless, Dhoni asked him to go ahead with it after the face-off with Delhi Capitals (DC). Deepak's father reportedly told the Hindi news portal that while Deepak hesitated seeing the result of the match versus DC, where CSK lost by 3 wickets, he had to go ahead with his plan after the Punjab encounter -- irrespective of the result -- as it was Chennai's last league stage encounter.

For the unversed, the Chahar family is ecstatic with Deepak's proposal and are, reportedly, going to plan the wedding after the pacer returns home from the UAE. Not to forget, Chahar is also in the reserves for Team India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup.