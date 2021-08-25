Harry Kane puts rest to Manchester City transfer rumours, confirms his stay at Tottenham Hotspur with heartfelt post

While it was believed that England captain and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is mulling a transfer to Manchester City, the superstar footballer has finally addressed the rumours and put an end to it by confirming his stay at Tottenham on Wednesday (August 25).

Kane, who led England to the final in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship in mid-July, was in speculations of ending his current stint with Tottenham and join the Cityzens, however, the 28-year-old finally addressed all speculations with a heartfelt post from his official Twitter handle. He wrote, "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

It seems Kane is far away from leaving the Spurs and will look to guide the club to the championship in the 2021-22 season.

For the unversed, Kane is Tottenham's second-highest goal-scorer in the club's history. He has netted a total of 221 goals for the London-based club and the Spurs talisman is only 45 strikes behind Jimmy Greaves to take the numero uno position in terms of most goals.

With Kane confirming his stay at Spurs for another season, Nuno Espirito Santo's men will be desperate to break their 13-year drought for silverware in their ongoing campaign.