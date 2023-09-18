'Game-time not a concern': Rohit Sharma on R Ashwin's ODI return in Australia series ahead of CWC '23

On Monday evening (September 18), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced two squads for India's upcoming three ODIs versus Australia at home, starting on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. In what will be India's last series before the commencement of CWC 2023, on October 05 in India, KL Rahul will lead in the opening two games with Rohit Sharma to return for the series finale. However, R Ashwin's comeback has made heads turn.

Ashwin, who has not played an ODI since early 2022, has rejoined the 50-over setup after a long gap. Many reports claimed that his inclusion was on the cards ever since Rohit hinted at his comeback post Asia Cup 2023 final, where India beat Sri Lanka by ten wickets in Colombo on Sunday (September 17), following Axar Patel's injury. For the Asia Cup final, India recalled Washington Sundar as a like-for-like replacement for Sundar, who was busy with the Asian Games squad, but now the senior pro Ashwin has also been included. Meanwhile, Axar is part of the squad only for the third ODI, subject to fitness.

During a virtual press conference, Rohit opened up on Ashwin's ODI comeback so close to the World Cup. There are now strong possibilities of him making a late entry in the WC squad, especially if Axar remains unfit.

'It is all in the head more than the body'

Rohit told, "With guys like Ashwin, game-time and time on the ground is not so much of a concern. Which is why we thought if he is an option for us, we need to get him in. With the kind of experience he has, for guys like him, it's all in the head more than the body. I thought getting him in could give is a chance to understand where he is at, how his body is and stuff like that."

"It's not like he has not been playing cricket for the last year or so. Yes, he hasn't played in this [ODI] format, but he played Test cricket recently in the West Indies, and if I'm not wrong, in the TNPL as well. Of course, there's no comparison but he has had some cricket there. The games against Australia will give us a chance to look at where he's at," he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "We're hoping Axar will be fit. Washy was already part of the squad for the final. Ashwin brings experience, so it gives us options in case there is a need at some stage for us to look at those guys."

As reported by Cricbuzz, Ashwin is scheduled to play a 50-over match in Chennai on Tuesday (September 19), in the local league of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). Thus, the 37-year-old spinner is sincerely preparing himself for any potential scenarios ahead of CWC '23 in India.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have also been rested for the first two ODIs, along with Rohit, but the trio will return for the final game.

The Australia ODIs kicks off in Mohali on Friday, followed by the second and penultimate tie in Indore on September 24 (Sunday) and the series finale on September 27 (Wednesday).

