BCCI announces India squad for Australia ODIs: Rohit, Kohli to feature in series finale, R Ashwin returns

A day after Team India won Asia Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday (September 18), announced India's squad for their next assignment, i.e. a three-match ODI series versus Australia at home. KL Rahul will lead in the first two games whereas Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature only in the series finale. The squad sees the return of R Ashwin. The series opener will be held on Friday (September 22) in at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The squad has been shared in two parts -- for the opening two games and the series decider. Interestingly, a lot of regulars have been rested with Rahul to lead the second-stringed side in the initial two ODIs. With Axar Patel picking up an injury during the Asia Cup, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar are part of all the three ODIs whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who is set to lead India in the Asian Games starting on September 23 -- is part of the Rahul-led squad.

Meanwhile, Rohit, regular vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Kohli will come back for the third and final ODI. In Hardik's absence, Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Rahul's deputy.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to make the most of their chances in the upcoming 50-over games, with main focus on the former's fitness. Meanwhile, Ashwin and Sundar will also be desperate to force the Indian team management to make some last-minute changes in the CWC 2023 squad -- which can be done by all teams until September 28 -- with Axar injured. The latter has, however, been added for the third ODI, subject to fitness.

Mohali and Indore will host the first two games on September 22 and 24, respectively. Rajkot will host the series finale on September 27 (Wednesday).

Recently, Cricket Australia also named a strong squad for the upcoming India series. Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith have marked their return after missing the just-concluded South Africa series, in the African nation (which the Aussies lost 2-3).

It is to be noted that the last India-Australia ODIs was held early this year in India, when Steve Smith & Co. won 2-1. If India win the series, they will enter the World Cup as the No. 1 ranked side.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The series is India's last before the CWC 2023 edition. The mega event kicks off in Ahmedabad, India on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. India will meet Australia in their tournament openers on October 08 in Chennai.

