FIFA World Cup: Qatar officials threaten reporter on live TV, apologise after video goes viral - WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, is set to get underway in a few days. The World Cup is keenly awaited but a lot of negative publicity has happened due to the work culture and strict rules in Qatar. Ahead of the tournament's opener, on November 20, a big controversy erupted when a Danish reporter's live TV broadcast was interrupted by Qatar officials.

The security guard approached the reporter named Rasmus Tantholdt on a golf buggy, located close to Chedi Hotel at Katara Cultural Village. In a video that has gone viral in no time on social media platforms, Tantholdt's live recording had got hampered by the interruption of security officials. The member displayed his accreditation and accused the Qatari officials of wanting to break the camera set.

In the clip, the reporter can be heard saying, "You invited the whole world here. Why can't we film?". Here's the viral video:

"Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity. Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament," the Supreme Committee's statement read.

Prior to the Qatar World Cup's commencement, former FIFA President Sepp Blatter had accepted that awarding World Cup rights to Qatar -- which has a history of human rights violations -- was a mistake.

"It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," Blatter told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger, as per Reuters. "It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time," he added.