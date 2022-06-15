From Brazil to France: Listing winners of past five editions of the FIFA World Cup

2) Italy adjudged winners in 2006

In what was a riveting final in the 2006 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Italy beat France 5-3 at the Olympiastadion, Berlin in front of nearly 70,000 people after the regulation time ended at 1-1.

The match is remembered to date for the infamous headbutt of the then France captain Zinedine Zidane to Italy's Marco Materazzi. The Italians aren't part of the upcoming Qatar World Cup after being eliminated in the qualifiers.

(Photograph:AFP)