/FIFA 2026 | 'We have to improve': Coach Roberto Martinez reflects on Portugal's draw vs DR Congo

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez admitted that his team needs to improve after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Houston Stadium. He said Portugal must review their performance, learn from the result and stay focused as the tournament progresses. Martinez also stressed the importance of recovery and continued hard work in the coming matches. Despite the disappointing result, he praised his players’ attitude and said he remains confident in the team’s abilities.

"We do have to improve. We have to be very self-critical," Martinez was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"Our responsibility here, I think, is to assess this match, be self-critical, and that's the bottom line ... the World Cup is like that. We continue our work. I noticed that the attitude of the players was extraordinary first and foremost, and I do believe in what we can do," he added.

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The coach felt Portugal failed to build on the momentum after taking the lead and instead of pushing for a second goal, the team lost control and failed to capitalise on it.

"We scored in a moment where usually the emotions really help out to continue with that momentum and try to score that second goal, but it was actually the opposite effect for us," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The Portugal coach further said that his team had a lot of possession but could not turn it into chances to score. Their inability to threaten the opposition penalty area gave DR Congo time to launch counter-attacks.

"We tried to stick to the ball possession, we couldn't make it to the box, and we gave an opportunity for Congo to restructure and mount counter-attacks," he noted.

While disappointed, he emphasised the importance of learning from the match and improving in the games ahead.

Martinez also praised DR Congo for their confidence, saying that they approached the match with the intensity of a final and showed great game.



"They were intense, confident. They played like a big final in a big tournament, and that shows incredible personality. We knew that Congo could do that. It wasn't a surprise," he concluded.

Where to watch and stream Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?

Portugal's group-stage matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 will be aired across WION's sister company Zee5 app and website.