/‘Show the world who we can be’: Kane reveals Tuchel’s half-time speech behind England's win over Croatia

Harry Kane has revealed that a powerful half-time message from Thomas Tuchel inspired England’s comeback performance in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England endured a difficult first half against Croatia despite Kane matching Gary Lineker’s World Cup scoring record for England. Kane scored from the penalty spot before adding a second goal from Declan Rice’s corner, but Croatia responded twice before the break to leave the match level.

Tuchel’s words at half-time helped transform England’s display after the restart. Jude Bellingham restored England’s lead before substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory late on. “He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let’s go. He said what’s the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be,” said Kane of Tuchel’s speech. “We came out in the second half full gas and they couldn’t live with it, and that’s the level we have to set in every game. The way we controlled the game once we went ahead, we never really looked like we were in danger and then scored on the counterattack. We had a spell where we could have scored three or four. Credit to everyone: the first game of the tournament and a great result against a tough side.”

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Bellingham also highlighted the impact of Tuchel’s calm approach during the interval. “It wasn’t one of those where it was a big drama or standing up and shouting; it was what the team needed. We have a mature group with great leaders in there; everyone knew the level we had to get to. The start of the second half gave us a great platform.” England faced a concern when Declan Rice was substituted in the second half as a precaution. Tuchel later explained that the midfielder had experienced discomfort in his lower back and upper hamstring.

“He feels discomfort. And I didn’t want to take any risks. So if I take Declan off, which I never wanted to do,” said Tuchel. “But it was the moment to protect him. I hope it’s nothing more. Declan just reassured me at the end. ‘It’s good, it’s good.’ I know the discomfort and we will take care of it.”

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Tuchel admitted that England showed signs of nervousness despite twice taking the lead and believes the experience will help his players as the tournament progresses. “Sometimes if you want to get it so perfectly right, you sometimes want it too much and you overthink it,” he said. “In the end, in doubt, we took the decision to go backwards, on and off the ball. We played way too many [passes] backwards, we played way too many back to our goalkeeper. It took us a while to find our confidence. That’s why I said maybe it’s also normal. I had the hope that the goals would help us. It was not the case.”