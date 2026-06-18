/FIFA 2026 | 'A performance to be proud of': PM Starmer praises England after Croatia win

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised England’s impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Dallas Stadium in Texas on Wednesday, describing it as “a performance to be proud of”. In a post on X, Starmer congratulated the team and expressed confidence ahead of their next fixture against Ghana on Jun 23.

"A fantastic result against Croatia and a performance to be proud of. On to the next one," he said in the X post.

England began their World Cup 2026 campaign on a positive note under head coach Thomas Tuchel, overcoming a strong Croatian side. Captain Harry Kane led from the front with two goals, while Jude Bellingham added a superb strike after the break. Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a late goal to complete the win.

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The Three Lions earned an early penalty in the 11th minute when Noni Madueke was fouled by Luka Modric inside the box. Although Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved Harry Kane’s first attempt, but VAR showed the goalkeeper had moved off his line early, so the penalty was retaken. Kane then scored from the second attempt to put England ahead.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Croatia responded strongly and equalised in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina. He scored after a good move, set up by a strong run and pass from Luka Sucic, beating Jordan Pickford with a powerful shot.

England captain Harry Kane then scored another goal in the 42nd minute, helping his team win the match and make a strong start to their campaign.

The skipper also joined David Beckham as only the second England player to score in three separate FIFA World Cup editions (2018, 2022 and 2026).

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