/FIFA 2026 | 'He goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes': Ronaldo gets called out by Henry for DR Congo performance

Portugal suffered a shocker in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as DR Congo held them to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday (Jun 17) at Houston Stadium and their star Cristiano Ronaldo is being called out for pooer performance. Ronaldo failed to score a goal for his side, a streak which reaches as back as FIFA World Cup 2022 when he last scored a goal for Portugal via a penalty against Ghana. Former France star Thierry Henry called out Ronaldo for trying too hard to score and denying teammates the chance to do so.

Henry calls out Ronaldo for running interference for own team

Ronaldo was criticised by Henry for coming into the path of Bruno Fernandes and while speaking on Fox Sports after the match: “The team needs to score, not you need to score. Because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes.”

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"If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation. You would have had to follow him, and then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes," Henry added.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How DR Congo stopped Ronaldo? Both the goals of the match came in first half with Joao Neves scoring for Portugal in 6th minute and Yoane Wissa scoring the equalizer in 45+5th minute. Both the goals of the match came in first half with Joao Neves scoring for Portugal in 6th minute and Yoane Wissa scoring the equalizer in 45+5th minute.

Congo defenders did very well to stop the Portgal defence despite the European side made 769 passes with 93 per cent accurace in comparison to DR Congo's 222 passes with 81 per cent accuracy

"We know that Ronaldo isn't the same as before," Congo defender Ngal'ayel Mukau said. "So we know that he runs less, less efforts. So yeah, it was up to our defence to stop him, and they did a great job."

Portugal schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal next play against Uzbekistan on June 22 at Houston Stadium before taking on Colombia on June 27 in their final Group K fixture at Miami Staidum.

Where to watch and stream Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?