/FIFA World Cup 2026 Week 1 Review: Stunners, shockers and comebacks

The first week of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, with all teams completing their respective openers across all groups. Plenty of drama, record-breaking feats, and shockers highlighted week 1 of the extended 48-team tournament. Catch up on all the major talking points here.

Hosts are unbeaten after Week 1

The three host countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, have either drawn or won their respective tournament openers, marking an unbeaten start to their World Cup campaigns. While Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the repeat of the 2010 WC opener, the US stunned Paraguay 4-1. Canada, however, scored a late equaliser to draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Title contenders stumble on first stage

Several title contenders, including the former five-time winners, Brazil, reigning European champions, Spain, and Portugal, stumbled in the opening stage itself, although none lost a game. While Brazil played a 2-2 draw against the AFCON champions, Morocco, Spain was held to a goalless draw against debutants, Cape Verde. Portugal, on the other hand, was shockingly held by DR Congo in their opener.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Messi shines, Ronaldo flops

The long-standing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reached its final frontier, and Argentina’s Messi leads his Portuguese counterpart by a country mile. Messi broke several records in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Argentina’s opener, scoring his maiden World Cup hat-trick; Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net for Portugal. While Messi equalled Miroslav Klose’s tally of 16 World Cup goals, Ronaldo is stuck on eight, failing to score in the first game of his sixth World Cup.

Germany and England amongst best performers

Despite former champions struggling in their respective tournament openers, teams like Germany, England and even the defending champions Argentina were among the best performers. Germany scored the most goals in a game in week one, netting seven against Curaçao, and England broke Croatia’s back with a 4-2 win. The last edition’s runners-up, France, beat Senegal 3-1.

New heroes on the block