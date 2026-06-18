/FIFA 2026 | FIFA acknowledges 'Legacy' as well as 'Debut' players among others using special patches

Some players at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 wearning a distinct patch underneath the tournament logo the side of their shirt sleeve including Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few. The reason behind this distinct patch is FIFA trying to give needed respect and acknowledgment to players including debutants, world cup winners, title winners and more.

What are the different patches being used by players at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The players at the FIFA World Cup 2026 are using the distinct patch under four categories: Gold badge for World Cup winners, Golden boot winner's patch, Golden glove winner's patch, and Legacy patch for marquee players.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The deal is part of FIFA's long-term partnership with Topps trading cards. The patches, however, will be removed once the matches are over and then they will become available for the fans to collect as physical memorabilia inside the packs, reported BBC.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Who are players wearing special patches the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gold badge for World Cup winners: Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), Germany (1954, 1974, 1990 [all as West Germany], 2014), Argentina (1978, 1986, 2022), France (1998, 2018), Uruguay (1930, 1950), Spain (2010) and England (1966).

Golden boot winner's patch (most goals in an edition): Harry Kane (England), Kylian Mbappe (France), James Rodriguez (Colombia).

Golden glove winner's patch: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Manuel Neuer (Germany).

'Legacy' patch: Argentina's Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Luka Modric (Croatia), Manuel Neuer (Germany) and Yuto Nagatoma (Japan).

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 (Jun 17) saw four matches being played and only Portugal failing to win in a shocking result by hands of DR Congo. In other matches, England beat Croatia 4-2, Ghana beat Panama 1-0, and Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1.

How to watch and stream all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India?