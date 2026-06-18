/FIFA 2026 | England fans says ticketless people entered Dallas stadium in match vs Croatia

England started their FIFA World Cup 2026 with a bang as they beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday (Jun 17) at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (USA). The England fans, however, didn't have a great time as much as they would have liked with many saying that people without valid tickets entered the stadium. The claim is a serious allegation given the security measures in place across the United States but FIFA, the apex body of sports, has denied any such incident happening.

Did ticketless fans enter stadium England vs Croatia match?

Many of the England-based news outlets spoke to the fans after the match and the stadium goes revealed that the security measures were not up to the mark at the Dallas Stadium.

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"It was ridiculous," said a fan to the Daily Mail. "There were big gaps at the side of the ticket barriers and people just strolled through. There were volunteers who were basically old ladies and they weren’t stopping anyone. I scanned my ticket because I had one, but nobody checked my flag or my trophy. Loads just walked through while others just jumped over the top. There were huge gaps."

"The security checks weren’t great. They wanted people to flash tickets, but many didn’t. The turnstile itself was quite easy to jump over. Quite a few managed to jib in," said another one to the Times.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

What did FIFA said about ticketless fans entering the stadium?

FIFA denied any such incident taking place and the official had said that "highly trained personnel and specialised resources" were deployed at the stadium along with snipers.

"At this stage, we have no indication of fans entering the stadium without a valid match ticket for the game in question," said a FIFA spokesperson as reported by the Guardian.

England's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

England have beaten Croatia in the first group-stage fixture and they next face Ghana on June 23 at Boston Stadium before ending the group matches against Panama on June 27 at New York New Jesey Stadium in East Rutherford.

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