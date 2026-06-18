/FIFA 2026 Day 7 Round-up | Portugal stunned, England winner and more results

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7(Jun 17) produced a stunner of the result as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in a David vs Goliath match-up. England, on the other hand, were at their attacking best and beat Croatia 4-2 to start their campaign in style, thanks to Harry Kane's brace. In the third match, Ghana scored a goal in the 95th minute to deny Panama their first point of the World Cup 2026. Columbia and Uzbekistan are, meanwhile, battling it out in a Group K fixture.

Portugal vs DR Congo 1-1 in Group K

Playing at Houston Stadium, Portugal entered the match as the favorites in what is very much Cristiano Ronaldo's last FIFA World Cup. The European country scored early on with Joao Nevex scoring a goal in te sixth minute. DR Congo, a country troubled by the outbreak of Ebola, kept fighting and eventually Yoane Wissa scored the equalizer for them in 45+5 minutes.

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No goal was scored in the second half as Portugal were left disappointed despite having 75 percent possession of the ball throughout the match. Portugal made 769 passes with 93 per cent accurace in comparison to DR Congo's 222 passes with 81 per cent accuracy - highlighting the fight shown by minnows against the giants of world football.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

England beat Croatia 4-2 in Group L England were at their absolute attacking best at Dallas Stadium as they beat Croatia to start their campaign in style. Harry Kane started the proceedings for the Three Lions, scoring in 12th minute on a penalty. Croatia hit back about half an hour later with Martin Baturina scoring in the 36th minute. Kane, however, was a man on the mission as scored another goal in 42nd minute to try and take England at 2-1 heading into the half-time break before Peter Musa scored another equalizer in 45+5th minute to bring scores at level. England were at their absolute attacking best at Dallas Stadium as they beat Croatia to start their campaign in style. Harry Kane started the proceedings for the Three Lions, scoring in 12th minute on a penalty. Croatia hit back about half an hour later with Martin Baturina scoring in the 36th minute. Kane, however, was a man on the mission as scored another goal in 42nd minute to try and take England at 2-1 heading into the half-time break before Peter Musa scored another equalizer in 45+5th minute to bring scores at level.

Come second half, Jude Bellingham scored in the 47th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 85th minute as England's went two goals clear with Croatia finding no answers.

Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in Group L