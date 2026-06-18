/FIFA 2026 | South Korea training session breached by drone ahead of crucial Mexico match

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has called the appearance of a drone over the team's training session in Guadalajara "unfortunate," with the incident sparking spying fears just a day before their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A clash against World Cup co-hosts Mexico. Mexico's military intercepted and brought down the drone as reported by AFP. Hong, however, clarified that the UAV appeared before the team had begun tactical drills, limiting any potential damage. A win on Thursday (Jun 18) would all but seal South Korea's place in the knockout rounds and put them in pole position to top Group A, which also features South Africa and Czechia along with co-hosts Mexico.

What exactly happened and why does it matter?

During South Korea's Tuesday (Jun 16) training session, a drone was spotted hovering over the ground, raising immediate concerns of spying ahead of one of the most pivotal group A matches. Coach Hong confirmed the incident at a press conference, noting the timing was the most worrying aspect.

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"While we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing. So, what happened was unfortunate," he said. The coach added that the drone appeared just before the team began working on tactics, meaning classified set-pieces may have been spared.

Notably, drones are banned over all stadiums and facilities hosting World Cup matches across Mexico and the United States, making the incident a potential breach of established tournament regulations.

How is South Korea approaching the Mexico challenge?

Despite the pre-match disruption, coach Hong was confident while talking about the upcoming Mexico fixture. He praised the home side's midfield as "creative" and acknowledged the vocal home crowd would give Mexico a tangible advantage on the night.

"We fully understand that it's going to be a match with the home team, and we know that's going to give benefits to the home team," he said. "But my players have experienced such matches before — we need to control the rhythm and the flow of the match." Both sides arrive with momentum: Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener, while South Korea came from behind to defeat Czechia 2-1 to set up what could be the defining Group A encounter of the week.

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