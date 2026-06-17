/FIFA World Cup | A misspoken word in pre-game speech got players laughing and Brazil won 1994 final on penalties

Playing in the World Cup is pressure enough for the biggest of stars and when you are expected to win the whole thing and not only a match, jitters are understandable. Something similar happened to Brazil has they were getting ready for the FIFA World Cup final 1994 against Italy. Brazil, already a three-time winners, were facing final jitters but thankfully a misspoken word during the pre-game speech by one of the players lightened the mood and they eventually won their fourth title - their first in 24 years.

How a misspoken word calmed Brazil before World Cup Final 1994?

It had been 24 years since Brazil won a FIFA World Cup. Having already won three titles in the past, expectations were high and the players rightfully felt anxiety and jitters. The players had aleady prayed and were holding hands when defender Ricardo Rocha decided to give a speech.

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The Brazilian meant well and wanted to make the team feel clam which he did but not via his speech instead with a misspoken word which got the players laughing and calm down.

"We’ve fought hard, we’ve reached this point – let’s do the same as those Japanese, the Kawasakis," he said as reported by FIFA.

The problem with is speech was the word 'Kawasakis' - a motorcycle manufacturer instead of saying 'Kamikazes' - the iconic millitry unit of Japan air force which flew the planes in World Word 2 and were known for their deadly attacks.

"Nobody could stop laughing," remembered Rocha's teammate Taffarel. "It changed the mood instantly. It totally relaxed us."

Right word or not, the speech had its effect as Brazil won the title 3-2 on penalties after the match ended at 0-0 post regulation and extra time.

How is Brazil doing in FIFA World Cup 2026?

The five-time champions started their campaign against Morocco on June 13 which they drew 1-1. The unavailablity of Neymar has also affected the side's prospect and the strike might not be able to play Brazil's remaining group-stage matches as well. Neymar, 34, is currently undergoing a recover from a calf injury which he suffered prior to be named in Brazil's squad.

Brazil's next two games in Group C are against Haiti on June 19 at Philadelphia Stadium before taking on Scotland on June 24 at Miami Stadium.

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