/FIFA 2026 | 'Can end badly': How snakes in US are derailing Germany's quest for fifth title

The German players arrived in FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favorites but little did they know that they would have to worry about more things than tactics, opponents and strategies. German skipper Joshua Kimmich revealed that the players have encountered wild-life at their training in North Carolina, USA - snakes to be more specific and that too venomous ones. Germany players didn't expect it and are quite taken aback with the nonchalance as they are looking at the ground before putting a step forward - not exactly an ideal way of preparation when you are playing in the FIFA World Cup?

How snakes are derailing training sessions at World Cup?

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for their group-stage fixtures in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kimmich revealed that several members encountered a copperhead snake and were informed that it is venomous in nature.

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"We saw a snake yesterday. We were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous," Kimmich told reporters.

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"I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly. That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he also said as reported by German outlet BILD.

The snake incident happened after Germany's ruthless 7-1 win against Curacao in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

Germany schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

The four-time champions have two more group-stage matches left in Group E - against Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Germany first take on Ivory Coast on June 20 at Toronto Stadium in Canada before facing Ecuador on June 25 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

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