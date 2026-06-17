/FIFA 2026 | Messi and Mbappe create history in respective World Cup opening wins for Argentina and France

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe gave the fans a match to remember in FIFA World Cup 2022 final when the match went in the penalty shootouts and Messi's Argentina came out winners against Mbappe's france. Four years later, the two players starred in their team's respective FIFA World Cup 2026 opener - breaking records and taking the teams to a victory. Messi scored a hattrick in Argentina's 3-0 win against Algeria while Mbappe scored a brace in France's 3-1 victory over Algeria. Below are the records Messi and Mbappe broke in their first outing of FIFA World Cup 2026:

Messi breaks scoring records in Argentina win over Algeria in FIFA World Cup 2026

Messi opened the scoring in Argentina vs Algeria Group I fixture on Tuesday (Jun 16) at Kansas City Stadium in the 17th minute. Argentina went into the half-time with 1-0 lead. In the second half, Messi scored in 60th and 76th minute to complete his first ever World Cup hattrick.

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With three goals on the night, Messi also equalled record for most goal in World Cup history and is now tied along with Germany's Miroslav Klose at 16 goals. This was also Messi's 200th Argentina appearance and record extending 27th apperance in a FIFA World Cup match.

Mbappe becomes France's highest goal scorer

In France vs Senegal, at MetLife stadium in New York New Jersey, Mbappe scored first goal of the match by either side in the 66th minute. He added one more six minutes past injury time after 90 minutes were up as France won 3-1.

Mbappe, who already has most goals in FIFA World Cup final history, with the brace, became the highest goal scorer for France in internationals. He overtook Olivier Giroud's record or 57 goals for France to become the most successful goal scorer at just 27.