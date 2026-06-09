/FIFA 2026 | Meet 27-year-old legend with two world cup appearance, two finals, and most goals in finals already

Playing in a football World Cup final is dream of every player and to be able to score a goal ensure a place in elite history. There have been 22 finals since the inception of the tournament in 1930 and 80 goals have been scored at an average of 3.6 goals per game - making final goals a coveted feat. Only 62 players have been able to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup final in the history with only 12 players being able to score multiple goals across the finals. In a single FIFA final, only 10 players have been able to score multiple goals. But who has the most goals in FIFA World Cup final history? The answer is not Pele or Messi but France's Kylian Mbappe.

Who has scored most goals in FIFA World Cup finals?

It takes special talent to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup final and to be able to score multiples is just extraordinary. Only 12 players in the history have been able to multiple goals in FIFA World Cup finals over 92-year span. And more intrestingly, only two players have been able to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup Final - Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 and Kylian Mbappe for France in 2022.

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The record for most goals overall in the FIFA World Cup finals, however, is with Mbappe - who has four goals to his name in total - 1 in 2018 and three in 2022. Mbappe is ahead of legends like Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona as well. Here's the list of players with most goals in FIFA World Cup finals:

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 4

Geoff Hurst (England) - 3

Vava (Brazil) - 3

Pele (Brazil) - 3

Zinedine Zidane (France) - 3

Which team has scored more goals in FIFA World Cup finals?

Brazil, with 15 goals, leads the tally of teams with most goals in FIFA World Cup Finals. France comes next with 11 goals followed by Italy (10), Germany (10), and Argentina (9).