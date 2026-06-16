/'Just a celebration': Mohammad Mohebi clarifies 'gun' celebration after Iran's World Cup 2-2 draw against New Zealand

Iran midfielder Mohammad Mohebi has responded to the controversy surrounding his goal celebration during Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand after many observers interpreted the gesture as resembling a gun. Mohebi found himself at the center of attention after scoring Iran's 64th-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While the goal helped Team Melli earn a valuable point, his celebration quickly became a talking point.

After scoring, Mohebi pointed two fingers toward his arm before extending two fingers on his right hand and moving them through the air. The gesture was widely perceived by some viewers as a gun-like motion, sparking debate on social media and among football fans. However, the Iranian midfielder dismissed the speculation and insisted there was no hidden message behind the celebration. "I wanted to say thank you to all Iranians who live in Los Angeles, they make a great atmosphere. The celebration came to mind, and I do this [gestures] for all of the fans, just a celebration, you know," he said, as quoted by Goal.com.

Meanwhile, defender Ramin Rezaeian also drew attention following his goal celebration. After scoring, he ran toward supporters with his shirt covering his face. When asked about the meaning behind his celebration, Rezaeian acknowledged that it carried a political message but declined to elaborate further. "It's something political (his goal celebration), I don't want to talk about that. We are here to answer football questions. If there is a problem between us (the Iranian people), it is between us," he said.

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Iran entered the World Cup amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The team had previously relocated its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, due to uncertainty surrounding travel and visa arrangements for members of the Iranian delegation.