/Cristiano Ronaldo shares training photos ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 21:47 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 21:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo shared intense training photos from Portugal's camp in Florida as the Selecao finalise preparations for their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo in Houston
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Ronaldo reports for duty ahead of World Cup 2026 opener
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Portugal's training base with his trademark focus and determination. The veteran forward knows the significance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which could be the final chapter of his extraordinary international career. With Portugal among the tournament favorites, Ronaldo's presence brings experience, leadership and confidence to the squad. As players gathered for another crucial session, all eyes were on the captain, who looked ready to embrace the challenge ahead. The opening clash against DR Congo is approaching fast, and Portugal have begun fine-tuning every aspect of their preparations.
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Ronaldo leads warm-up drills
Ronaldo took part in warm-up exercises alongside his teammates as Portugal continued their preparations for the World Cup opener. The 41-year-old remains one of the fittest players in international football, and his dedication during training continues to inspire younger members of the squad. Coaches closely monitored the session as players worked on mobility, fitness and sharpness. Ronaldo's intensity was evident from the start, showing that age has not diminished his competitive spirit. Portugal's coaching staff will be encouraged by the energy levels displayed throughout the camp as they prepare for a demanding tournament schedule.
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Ronaldo sharpens his touch on the training ground
During the session, Ronaldo focused on ball-control drills designed to improve precision and decision-making under pressure. The striker looked comfortable and confident as he worked through a series of technical exercises with teammates. These sessions play a vital role in helping players adapt to match conditions and build rhythm before competitive fixtures. Ronaldo's attention to detail has long been one of the keys to his success, and the latest images highlight his commitment to maintaining elite standards. Portugal will hope that sharpness translates into goals when their World Cup campaign begins.
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Portugal fine-tune tactical plans before opener
Portugal's training sessions are not only about fitness but also tactical preparation. Ronaldo and his teammates spent time working on positional movements, attacking combinations and defensive organization. Head coach Roberto Martinez is expected to rely on a blend of experience and youth throughout the tournament, making every training session important. The images reveal players listening carefully to instructions as the coaching staff prepares a strategy for the opening match against DR Congo. Portugal know that a strong start could provide momentum for the rest of their World Cup campaign.
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Eyes on Houston as opening match nears
With the World Cup opener drawing closer, Portugal's attention is firmly fixed on Houston, where they will begin their campaign against DR Congo. The players understand the importance of starting the tournament with a victory. Training sessions have become increasingly focused as coaches and players prepare for the challenges ahead. Ronaldo's latest images provide fans with reassurance that the squad is approaching the match in the right frame of mind. Confidence, preparation and discipline will all be crucial when Portugal step onto the field.
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(Photograph: X (@Cristiano))
Ronaldo ready for another World Cup chapter
As the final training sessions continue, Ronaldo appears ready to embark on yet another remarkable World Cup journey. Few players in football history have enjoyed such longevity at the highest level, and the tournament offers another opportunity to add to his legacy. Portugal supporters around the world will be hoping their captain can inspire a deep run in the competition. The training photos capture a player still hungry for success and fully committed to the challenge ahead. The road to World Cup glory begins now for Ronaldo and Portugal.