/Cristiano Ronaldo shares training photos ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Portugal's training base with his trademark focus and determination. The veteran forward knows the significance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which could be the final chapter of his extraordinary international career. With Portugal among the tournament favorites, Ronaldo's presence brings experience, leadership and confidence to the squad. As players gathered for another crucial session, all eyes were on the captain, who looked ready to embrace the challenge ahead. The opening clash against DR Congo is approaching fast, and Portugal have begun fine-tuning every aspect of their preparations.