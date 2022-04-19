Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood guide RCB to 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022

PTI
Mumbai, India Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST)

RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Josh Hazlewood picked up a four-wicket haul while Faf du Plessis slammed a brilliant 96 to help RCB beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181 for six with skipper Faf du Plessis making a brilliant 96 off 64 balls, an innings that contained 11 fours and two sixes.

In reply, LSG were stopped at 163 for eight.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25).
Lucknow Super Giants: 163/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 42; Josh Hazlewood 4/25).

Apr 19, 2022 | Match 31
Indian Premier League, 2022
LSG
(20.0 ov) 163/8
VS
RCB
181/6 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs
