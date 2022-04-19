Updated IPL 2022 points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with the bat before RCB bowlers wrapped up the proceedings in style to secure a comfortable win for their side.

Batting first, RCB rode on Du Plessis' brilliant 96 off 64 balls to post a strong total of 181/6 on the board in 20 overs. RCB got off to a poor start in the game as they lost opener Anuj Rawat (4) and Virat Kohli (0) cheaply in the very first over before Glenn Maxwell played a short cameo of 11-ball 23 to get them back on track.

However, RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be left reeling at 62/4 inside 8 overs. Du Plessis then combined with Shahbaz Ahmed (26) to add 70 runs for the fifth wicket before adding another crucial stand of 49 runs for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik (13) to take his team to 181 runs.

RCB bowlers produced a brilliant all-round effort to stop Lucknow Super Giants on 163/8 in 20 overs to bag a crucial 18-run win and move to the second spot on the points table. RCB now have five wins from seven matches this season and are only behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans on the points table.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table after RCB's win over LSG:

RCB bowlers produced a clinical performance once again during LSG's run chase as Josh Hazleoowd got them off to a good start by dismissing Quinton de Kock early in the third over before removing Manish Pandey (6) cheaply in the fifth over. Hazlewood was also brillian in the death and bowled the crucial 19th over where he got rid of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis to take the game away from LSG.

The Aussie pacer was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he finished with eceptional figures of 4/25 in his four overs. RCB will be talking a lot of confidence from their clinical win against LSG and will be looking to continue their impressive run in the upcoming matches this season.