'Don't look at his age': Sunil Gavaskar backs Dinesh Karthik to make the cut in India's T20 WC 2022 squad

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik to make the cut in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Karthik has set the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on fire with his sensational performances for the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Karthik has been exceptional as a finisher for RCB so far this season and has already produced a couple of match-winning knocks for his team. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has so far notched up 210 runs in seven matches for RCB at a stunning strike rate of over 200 and has displayed amazing hitting prowess.

After setting the season alight with his performances, Karthik has made it clear that his larger goal is to secure a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Karthik had recently said he is doing everything he can to ensure he can get a chance to represent his country at the T20 World Cup Down Under and win matches for India.

Former India captain Gavaskar has also put his weight behind Karthik and urged the selectors to include him as a finisher in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The batting legend also said the 36-year-old's age should not be a factor in the selection and that only his performances should be considered.

"He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. So what I am saying is don't look at his age, just look at what he's producing," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"He's just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He's doing it for his team. He's doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the (T20) World Cup (in October-November)," he added.

Karthik, who was part of India's 2019 ODI World Cup, last played for the national team in the semi-final against New Zealand in July 2019. Karthik was not in the fray for selection during the 2021 T20 World Cup last year but has revived his chances with his sensational run with the bat this season.