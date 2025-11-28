Explained: How McLaren star Lando Norris can seal F1 title in Qatar GP

The Formula One 2025 season will have a decisive weekend as Lando Norris could seal his maiden title in Qatar. With just two races remaining in the remainder of the season, Norris can win the title if results go in his favour. While Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are hot on their heels after last week’s drama in Las Vegas, Norris will be eager for a first world title. So here are all the details on how the British driver could win the F1 title in Qatar.

What is the current standing?

At the time of writing on Friday (Nov 28), Norris leads the standings with 390 points while Piastri is second with 366 points. Joining Piastri on the same number of points is Verstappen, who also has 366 points and was handed a wildcard entry into the title race after Norris and Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas GP for skid wear on both McLaren MCL39 machines, which was below the minimum 9mm thickness by technical delegates on inspection.

The matter, which was referred to the stewards, subsequently disqualified both cars from the official result, with Norris finishing second and Piastri fourth.

Norris’s equation to win F1 title

As things stand, both Verstappen and Piastri can reach a maximum of 424 points, meaning 425 points would be enough for Norris to seal the title. This means he needs 35 more points to win the F1 title, even if his direct rivals pick up maximum points. However, he may still seal the title in Qatar GP if the equations go his way.

If Norris finishes the Grand Prix in Qatar leading Piastri and Verstappen by 26 points or more, then he will have done enough to win the title.

If Norris wins the Qatar GP main race along with the sprint race, he will have 423 points and therefore win the 2025 F1 title. On the other hand, if Norris earns at least three points in the sprint race and then the main race on Sunday, he will seal the title in Qatar even if the nearest rival finishes second in the main race, along with a sprint win.