/Updated Formula One scenarios: Here's all you need to know as Max Verstappen gets wildcard entry into title race

The Formula One Season had a shocking Sunday (Nov 24) as Max Verstappen was back in the title race big time with his win in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. His win, coupled with the double disqualification of the McLaren duo and table-toppers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, had a huge ramification on the title race, as Verstappen can now keep his dream of winning a fifth consecutive title alive. Here is a look at all scenarios ahead of the final two races and how they could seal the title.

What is the current standing?

At the time of writing on Monday (Nov 24), Norris leads the standings with 390 points while Piastri is second with 366 points. Joining them on the same number of points is Verstappen, who has 366 points and was handed a wildcard entry into the title race after Norris and Piastri were disqualified for skid wear on both McLaren MCL39 machines, which was below the minimum 9mm thickness by technical delegates on inspection.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The matter was referred to the stewards, who subsequently disqualified both cars from the official result, with Norris having finished second and Piastri fourth.

What is left in the season?

As things stand, there are only 60 points up for grabs, meaning only the top three have a realistic chance of winning the Formula One 2025 title. No driver outside the top four can win the Formula One title in 2025 as they are mathematically out of the race.

Detailed breakdown of points

50 points for winning the race – 25*2 points

8 points for sprint race in Qatar – 8 points

Total points to play for – 58

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Norris’s equation to win F1 title

As things stand, both Verstappen and Piastri can reach a maximum of 424 points, meaning 425 points would be enough for Norris to seal the title. This means he needs 35 more points to win the F1 title, even if his direct rivals pick up maximum points. However, he may still seal the title in Qatar GP if the equations go his way.

If Norris wins the Qatar GP main race along with the sprint race, he will have 423 points and therefore win the 2025 F1 title. On the other hand, even if Norris wins the main race and does not gain anything in the sprint race and one of his direct rivals finishes second, he would need just three more points to win the F1 title.

On the flip side, if Norris earns at least three points in the sprint race, he will seal the title in Qatar.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Piastri, Verstappen’s equation for title win

The duo can reach a maximum of 424 points, meaning Norris should finish with 423 or fewer points. This also means Norris should not pick up more than 33 points in the remaining two races while hoping either Verstappen or Piastri pick up maximum points. However, failure to pick up maximum points in the remaining two races will further affect the duo’s chances of winning the title.