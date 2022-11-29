England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

Another exciting match from Group B in the FIFA World Cup awaits fans. England will lock horns with Wales in what will be the last encounter of the group. For Harry Kane & Co., they are very much in the Round of 16 and only a heavy defeat will put their place in jeopardy. On the other hand, Wales have failed to impress and are still searching for their first win in the tournament in Qatar.

Wales opened their campaign versus USA with a 1-1 stalemate before they suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Iran in their second encounter. They need a win over England by all means, with a one-goal difference or more, and hope for USA-Iran to play out a draw against each other. In such a scenario, they will have similar points as Iran (4) but move ahead on superior goal difference.

Before England and Gareth Bale-starrer Wales lock horns in the FIFA WC in Qatar, the former lead Wales 68-14 in 103 matches, including competitive games and friendlies.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the England vs Wales match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

England versus Wales fixture, from Group B, will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get commence at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (November 30).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?