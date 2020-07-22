Enough is enough: Jofra Archer reveals racist abuse after getting axed from Manchester Test

Jofra Archer has revealed that he was subjected to racist abuse on social media after breaching bio-security protocols and being dropped by England for the second Test against the West Indies. The English speedster further said that he was struggling for motivation ahead of third Test against Jason Holder and Co.

Archer has since passed the details of the racist abuse to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is seeking to have action taken.

“Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough,” he wrote in his column in the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“Since Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace footballer, was abused by a 12-year-old online I drew a line and I will not allow anything to pass, so I have forwarded on my complaints to the ECB and that will go through the correct process.”

Archer was fined and officially warned by the ECB while being forced to self-isolate. However, his both the COVID-19 tests have come negative and the Barbadian-born pacer is eligible to play in the third Test.

The 25-year-old went home last week instead of heading to Manchester from Southampton under the strict health guidelines laid for the series. Archer received a lot of flak for the breach with some of the big names slamming the youngster. However, racist abuse is something which is unacceptable with the entire world fighting against racial discrimination.

“I found I was struggling for motivation in the circumstances when it came to returning to bowling in the nets. When I walked outside of my room for the first time since being placed into self-isolation for breaking the COVID-19 protocols, I heard the cameras clicking with every single step I took,” he wrote.

“The whole spectacle made me feel uneasy. I know what I did was an error of judgement and I have suffered the consequences of that. I haven’t committed a crime and I want to start feeling myself again.

“I spoke briefly to the doctor about how I’m feeling and also to Ben Stokes on Monday night. Ben tried to advise me on how to deal with being in the spotlight of international sport. He vowed to back me and support me. Now, I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week,” Archer added.

The three-match Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 with both England and West Indies looking to win the summit clash in Manchester. Notably, a draw is enough for the West Indies to take back the Wisden Trophy to the Caribbean.

