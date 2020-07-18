Jofra Archer available for 3rd Test vs WI; fined and warned for breaching bio-secure protocols

After a disciplinary hearing held on Friday, England speedster Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount while receiving an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday (July 13) after making an unauthorized visit to his home in Hove.

Archer was dropped from the second Test between England and the West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester and is currently undergoing five-day isolation period at the venue. Archer is set to undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

Archer is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday (July 21) and has been made available for the third Test against the Windies at the same venue.

The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Earlier, Ashley Giles had said that Archer’s mistake could have cost ECB millions.

“This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds,” Giles said.

“The potential knock-on effect I don’t think he could have understood. He’s a young man, young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them.”

Archer, who has since apologized for his mistake. England coach Chris Silverwood is of the view that the player would receive plenty of support.

“He knows he has done that and we will support him the best we can,” Silverwood said.

“He’s got five days stuck in a hotel room, so we’ve got to make sure he’s alright from a well-being point of view, that we look after him.”

