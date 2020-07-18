Cricket South Africa's Solidarity Cup: 3 Teams, 2 halves, 1 match - All you need to know

Cricket will be back in South Africa with CSA’s brand-new format 3TC (three-team cricket). The biggest names in South African cricket circuit will take to the field for an exhibition match in Centurion on July 18 with one interesting catch – three teams will lock horns in one 36-over match in what will be a never-before-seen format in the gentlemen’s game.

The event has been named as ‘Solidarity Cup’ and will be similar to WWE’s triple-threat match. AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock have been named as the captains of the three participating teams with a unique set of rules set to enthral the cricket lovers.

Cricket South Africa identified the need to “use their voice” to help people and institutions. 3TeamCricket will be raising money for The Hardship Fund using its platform of passionate cricket supporters.

"It’s a great idea and credit must go to Cricket South Africa and Rain for working to develop this new and innovative style of cricket," said AB de Villiers during the announcement of Solidarity Cup.

ALSO READ: BCCI's Arun Dhumal: Don't know why ICC is delaying call on T20 World Cup despite Australia expressing inability

Cricket South Africa's 3TC: What are the rules?

Each team will bat for 12 overs with their innings split into two halves of six overs each. A vs B, A vs C and then B vs C before swapping following the interval. There will be a 'last man standing' rule where a batsman will bat solo and can score in 2s, 4s and 6s. A bowler will be allowed to bowl only three overs.

The team with the most runs after both halves wins the match, with Super Overs if required. Most runs wins Gold, second Silver and third Bronze.

ALSO READ: Finding right balance is the key: Bharat Arun on Indian bowling unit's immense success

Cricket South Africa's 3TC: What are the squads?

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

Cricket South Africa's 3TC: What about health protocols?

CSA’s chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra had said a strict Covid-19 protocol will be in place for the match.

“First of all it will be an empty stadium, we’re looking at the minimum number of people being there for the event to happen and be broadcast, which is about 200. The players will get in three days before and be kept in a sanitised eco-system… In the stadium, everyone will wear masks and doors will be kept open along with other safety measures.”