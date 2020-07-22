‘AB de Villiers was in line to play T20 World Cup,’ reveals South Africa's Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has revealed that AB de Villiers was on the verge of making his international comeback and play the T20 World Cup which was earlier scheduled to be hosted by Australia later this year before the showpiece tournament was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

De Villiers has time and time again expressed his willingness to play for South Africa in the T20 World Cup but doubts of his much awaited international comeback hangs in balance after the postponement of the tournament.

“He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers. I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now,” de Kock said on the Cricket Connected show.

Earlier in 2020, speculations were rife that de Villiers was on course to make his comeback in one of South Africa’s T20I series before the T20 World Cup but then the cricket world witnessed a prolonged break due to coronavirus outbreak.

De Kock also spoke about not captaining South Africa across formats as the southpaw said it is “too much work” and captaining three formats takes a toll. He added that he is happy with T20s and ODIs.

“I think it is too much work to be honest. I have to be the wicketkeeper, go up in the batting order. Captaining all three formats in general takes its toll. I don’t think I am the guy who can lead all three teams. I think I am pretty happy with T20s and ODIs,” the South Africa captain said.

