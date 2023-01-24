ENG vs SA ODI series: England vs South Africa match time, venue, schedule, squad & live streaming details

ENG vs SA ODI series: England (ENG) cricket team is all set to visit South Africa (SA) for a three-match ODI series starting Friday. England (ENG) is currently the world cricket champion and will look forward to starting their 2023 journey on a positive note with a victory in the series against South Africa (SA). The Jos Buttler-led team looks in great shape and is in impeccable form. On the other hand, South Africa has a chance to get their playing XI refined before the ODI World Cup this year. The Proteas last played a test series against Australia in December 2022, in which they lost 2-0 in a disappointing performance. All details about the 3-match ODI series, including time, venue, squad, schedule, Livestream and TV broadcast channels, are given in the article.

When will England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series start?

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series will start on Friday, January 27.

What time will England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series start?

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series will start on January 27 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series be played?

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series will be played in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Which platform will live stream the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series?

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series schedule

A total of 3 ODI matches will be played between England and South Africa during the series starting Friday, January 27. Here is the full schedule of the ENG vs SA ODI series. The dates of the three ODI matches are January 27, January 29, and February 1. Both the first and third ODIs will begin at 4:30 IST. The second ODI will start at 1:30 IST.

Date Match Details Venues Time (IST) Jan 27, Fri South Africa vs England, 1st ODI Mangaung Oval,

Bloemfontein 4:30 PM Jan 29, Sun South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI Mangaung Oval,

Bloemfontein 1:30 PM Feb 01, Wed South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI Diamond Oval, Kimberley 4:30 PM

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series live streaming

Sony Sports Network has bagged the rights to live broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series in India. So, Sony Sports channels will live broadcast the ODI series in India. Also, the live stream of the matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series full squad

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes