Days after being slaughtered for a dropped catch, Arshdeep Singh turns out to be India's hero against Pakistan

He was mocked, taunted, and trolled brutally after being made a villain overnight for dropping a sitter against Pakistan in the Asia Cup a few days back. The critics came down hard on young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as they vented their frustration on the 23-year-old in the wake of India's five-wicket defeat in the Super Four clash.

Arshdeep dropped Pakistan batter Asif Ali when the opponents required 34 to win off the last couple of overs against India in the crucial Super 4 game. Ali went on to make the most of the reprieve and ended up taking his side home in what turned out to be a thrilling last-over finish.

Arshdeep, who was playing his second game against Pakistan, was on the receiving end of vicious abuse and trolling. His Wikipedia page was compromised with fake Khalistani links and the young pacer had to face taunts from fans both on social media and off it.

But cricket is a great leveller and it presented Arshdeep with an opportunity to redeem himself as he made his T20 World Cup debut in the high-profile clash against Pakistan on Sunday. The left-arm pacer was given the ball by captain Rohit Sharma for the second over of Pakistan's innings and all he needed was just one delivery to bury the horrors of the past.

Only a few manage to grab the opportunity for redemption like Arshdeep did on Sunday as he ran riot against Pakistan's top order to get India off to a flyer with the ball. He got the prized wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the very first delivery he bowled in the game and followed it up with another important dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan in his next over.

Making the most of the movement on offer at the MCG, Arshdeep bowled a beautiful inswinger to trap Babar plumb in front of the wicket and sent him packing on a duck before returning to get the better of Rizwan in his second over in the game.

Rizwan, who was trying to settle down and steady the ship for Pakistan after Babar's departure, struggled against Arshdeep and had a close escape on the previous delivery when Kohli nearly pulled off a blinder to send him back. However, his stay in the middle was cut short on the next ball as the left-arm pacer outsmarted him with a short ball and got him caught at fine leg on just 4 off 12.

Arshdeep's double whammy rocked Pakistan early on in the high-pressure contest as the left-arm pacer enjoyed a perfect redemption, days after being slaughtered for his dropped catch against the same opposition in the Asia Cup last month.

In what seemed poetic justice, Arshdeep also managed to get the wicket of Asif Ali, whose dropped catch in India's last meeting against Pakistan led to brutal trolling for him on social media. The young fast bowler bounced out Asif and got him caught behind the stumps to send him back on 2 off 3 balls.

It was not an ideal end to a memorable World Cup debut spell as Arshdeep ended up giving away 14 runs in his final over but he did enough to shut the mouths of his critics and prove why he deserves his spot in this Indian team.

Arshdeep finished with excellent figures of 3/32 off his 4 overs to complete his redemption arc and give India a healthy chance of exacting revenge for their Asia Cup defeat against Pakistan.