Indian cricket can survive without Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh, Pakistani anchor involved in heated debate

Ever since the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah -- who is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s chief -- confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 edition won't be held in Pakistan, as planned originally, as India won't travel to their neighbouring country, it has become PCB vs BCCI.

Following Shah's claims, many former Indian and Pakistani cricketers have joined the bandwagon and reacted in this regard. In reply to Shah's remarks, PCB indicated that if India do not turn up for the Asia Cup in Pakistan, it might impact their participation in the forthcoming ODI World Cup, to be played in India in late 2023.

Recently, things went out of hand during a talk show where former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was involved in a heated debate with a Pakistani anchor. The anchor slammed the BCCI's take on not travelling to Pakistan. In addition, he stated that if a World Cup is held in Pakistan, the Indian team will most likely travel given the importance of the tournament. To this, Harbhajan said "We don't need PCB, Indian cricket can survive without Pakistan."

"Ramiz Raza had given a statement last year that Pakistan Cricket does not have the kind of money and that they need to look towards the BCCI. Either that or if the BCCI offers PCB money, Pakistan cricket is surviving. If you feel, you don't want to come to India, please don't. Who is asking you? If you don't want to play the ICC event, it's your call. If our players are not safe there, we won't send. Don't play if that's what you want," Harbhajan said on Aaj Tak's special show with Pakistan's ARY News.

"Of course, we have (security concerns). You tell me that you'll take the guarantee? Indian cricket can still survive without Pakistan, and if you guys can survive without Indian cricket, do it," he added, backing Shah's recent comments.

"Harbhajan sahab abhi keh rahe hain, 'Hum nahi aayenge'. Mera inko challenge hai... agar ICC ka tournament, woh bhi World Cup Pakistan mein hua, ye na aayein toh mujhe batayein (Harbhajan sir is very confidently saying right now that India won't come to Pakistan. I challenge him… if a World Cup is hosted by Pakistan, and the Indian team doesn't turn up, we shall see).

"Toh le liya bhai tera challenge (I accept your challenge, buddy). Indian cricket knows how to run their cricket. We don't need PCB. We have an issue and we have said it. If the government gives the approval, sure," Bhajji added.

At present, India and Pakistan are involved in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition's Super 12 clash, at the iconic MCG, Melbourne.