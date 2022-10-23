WATCH: Rohit Sharma controls emotions during national anthem ahead of Indo-Pak T20 WC clash

India and Pakistan have locked horns in the Super 12 round of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, on Sunday afternoon (October 23). After both sides met in the last year's edition, in the UAE, where Babar Azam-led Men in Green thrashed India by ten wickets, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be eager to settle scores versus their arch-rivals in the marquee encounter at the MCG, Melbourne.

Rohit, who is playing his 34th T20 WC encounter (most by any Indian), is leading India for the first time in an ICC event. During India's national anthem, Hitman was seen controlling his emotions as the video went viral in no time. Here's the clip:

At the coin toss, Rohit-led India won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the toss, the 35-year-old Rohit said, "We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

With his 34th appearance at the T20 WC, Rohit also went past former captain MS Dhoni with the most matches for his national side in tournament history. He will now look to guide India to a win over Pakistan and take them off to a victorious start in the ICC event Down Under.